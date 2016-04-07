April 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said on Thursday it had obtained approval
from its lenders for an amendment and waiver to its credit
facility, giving the embattled drugmaker an extra month to file
its annual report.
As a result of the waiver, deadline for filing the company's
annual report will be extended to May 31 and the deadline for
filing its report for the quarter ended March 31 will be
extended to July 31.
The company reiterated that it intended to file annual
report on or before April 29.
Valeant said last week that it had asked its lenders for
another month to file its annual report, seeking to reduce the
risk of a default on its $30 billion debt if it missed the April
29 deadline
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)