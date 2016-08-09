By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International's loans traded up Tuesday after the
company's chief executive officer said it would seek to modify
covenants on its $31 billion of debt.
The company obtained an amendment earlier this year to help
stave off default, allowing it additional time to file its
financial statements with securities regulators. Specific
details of the proposed amendment request have not been
released.
Joe Papa, Valeant's CEO, said on a conference call Tuesday
that the company will seek to modify the interest financial
maintenance coverage covenant on its bank debt, according to a
transcript of the call. Valeant, which is currently in
compliance with its covenants, will begin the amendment process
"shortly," he said.
Following the news, the company's $3.88 billion F tranche
term loan was quoted at 99.75-100.125 Tuesday, an increase from
98.375-98.875 Monday, according to sources.
Valeant's $2.45 billion E tranche term loan was quoted at
99.5-99.875 Tuesday, an increase from 97.75-98.25 Monday, the
sources said.
The company announced a net loss of $302 million in the
second quarter compared to a net loss of $53 million in the
second quarter of 2015, according to an earnings release.
A spokesperson for Valeant did not immediately return a
telephone call seeking comment. A spokesperson for Barclays, the
bank that arranged the loan amendment earlier this year,
declined to comment.
Papa said during the call that the company's bank debt is
raised in every meeting he has with shareholders and analysts.
"Once the amendment is complete, I am looking forward to
spending more time talking about our products, improving
patients' lives, our growth trajectory, and pipelines, and less
about our bank debt," he said on the call.
Valeant had a $1.35 billion revolving line of credit, a
$1.424 billion A-3 tranche A term loan, an $835.6 million A-4
tranche A term loan, a $1.053 billion D-2 tranche B term loan,
an $808.9 million C-2 tranche B term loan, a $2.45 billion E-1
tranche B term loan and a $3.88 billion F tranche B term loan as
of June 30, according to the earnings release. The company also
had $19.26 billion of senior notes.
The company said it repaid $1.29 billion of debt in 2016,
according to an earnings presentation.
Earlier this year Valeant obtained an amendment and waiver
from lenders, which reduced its minimum interest coverage ratio
covenant, according to an April 11 regulatory filing.
As part of the amendment, the interest rate paid to lenders
was increased and Valeant agreed to use all net asset sale
proceeds to repay the term loan portion of its debt, according
to the filing. In June the company repaid about $47.5 million of
its term debt in a mandatory asset sale payment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon
Methven)