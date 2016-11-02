TOKYO Nov 2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
said on Wednesday it is considering options to boost
growth but had nothing to disclose currently after reports the
Japanese company was interested in buying Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug
business.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier suspended trading in Takeda
shares after Reuters and other media said it was one of the
parties involved in talks with the Canadian company.
Takeda's shares began trading after the statement, falling
by as much as 4 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent dip in the
benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
