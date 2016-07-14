July 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said on Thursday its former CEO Michael Pearson
remains a significant shareholder of the Canadian drugmaker.
Valeant said Pearson exercised and sold options representing
about 4.4 million shares and sold about 411,000 shares of common
stock in June and July.
Pearson, who was replaced by Joseph Papa in May, still holds
more than 3.5 million shares and is required to hold 1 million
shares for two years following employment
termination.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)