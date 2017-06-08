Nikkei slips as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.
The unit will be bought by a company jointly owned by funds advised and managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group, Valeant said.
INova markets a diversified portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and cough and cold.
As of March 31, Valeant's long-term debt was $28.54 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.