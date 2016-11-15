Nov 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, a heavily indebted Canadian drugmaker trying to sell non-core assets, has received offers for some core businesses, Chief Executive Joe Papa said on Tuesday.

Papa, speaking at a Stifel investor conference in New York, did not specify which businesses had attracted offers, but said the company would look at any substantial proposals. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)