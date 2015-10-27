Oct 27 Pershing Square Holdings said it
would hold a call later this week where its CEO Bill Ackman and
other executives would address questions related to the hedge
fund's investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
.
Valeant shares have lost a quarter of their value since
last Wednesday, following a report from influential short-seller
Citron Research that suggested the Canadian drugmaker may have
fraudulently inflated revenues by using its ties with a
specialty pharmacy.
On Monday, the Valeant laid out a detailed defense of its
relationship with the little-known specialty pharmacy Philidor
Rx Services, but its arguments failed to calm all investor
concerns.
Ackman, known for his brash bets, swept up 2.1 million
additional shares last week even as Valeant shares plunged.
Pershing Square is set to hold the investor call on Oct. 30
at 9 am ET.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)