Nov 2 Short-seller Citron Research did not make any new allegations on Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in a report published on Monday.

Citron, which is run by Andrew Left, said it was not backing down from earlier allegations but was taking a back seat in investigating the company. (bit.ly/1Q1YY2b) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)