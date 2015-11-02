HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Nov 2 Short-seller Citron Research did not make any new allegations on Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in a report published on Monday.
Citron, which is run by Andrew Left, said it was not backing down from earlier allegations but was taking a back seat in investigating the company. (bit.ly/1Q1YY2b) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)