(Recasts, adds short seller and analyst comments, updates share
price move)
By Euan Rocha and Rod Nickel
TORONTO/WINNIPEG Nov 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said on Tuesday its
dermatology business would be hurt in the short term as it moves
rapidly to sever ties with a controversial specialty pharmacy.
As of last week, Philidor Rx Services has stopped handling
insurance claims for drugs and it will cease operations by the
end of January, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson
told investors and analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.
The call, however, failed to allay concerns about the
one-time stock market darling. Valeant's volatile shares, which
fell as much as 7.5 percent in morning trading, turned higher in
the afternoon after one of Valeant's main critics stated he had
trimmed his short positions in the stock.
"My short on Valeant has been significantly scaled down from
where it was earlier," said Andrew Left of Citron Research in an
interview on CNBC on Tuesday.
The influential short-seller had precipitated a steep slide
in the stock in October after his firm claimed Valeant was using
an undisclosed relationship with Philidor to inflate revenues.
Valeant, which is also being probed for aggressive drug pricing
practices in the United States, has since cut ties with Philidor
and said it was investigating its practices.
"We believe management's openness and transparency on the
call was a good first step in rebuilding investor confidence,"
said Canaccord analyst Neil Maruoka in a note, adding that
persistent uncertainty around the impact of Philidor and U.S.
drug pricing continues to weigh on the stock.
SHORT-TERM HIT
Pearson said short-term disruption would be significant in
the company's dermatology business, and to a lesser extent in
neurology, affecting both average prices and sales volume for
drugs in the fourth quarter as Philidor winds down.
Valeant will give details when it updates financial guidance
in December, said Pearson, whose tone during the call ranged
from apologetic to defiant. The company has previously said that
Philidor accounted for about 7 percent of its total revenue and
EBITDA in the third quarter.
Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of StockDoc Partners healthcare
fund, said he expects that forecast to disappoint, and bets that
the stock will continue to fall.
"The first reduction may not be the last," said Yaffe. "I
remain short the stock, and I believe that the issues go well
beyond Philidor."
Valeant said it aims to put a new program in place within 90
days for selling its dermatology products. Valeant's toenail
fungus treatment Jublia is one of the dermatology products most
dependent on Philidor.
DEBT REPAYMENT
Valeant's priority for the near term will be paying down
debt, said Pearson, who stressed that he remains committed to
the company and is optimistic about its organic growth prospects
in 2016.
Pearson took over at Valeant back in 2008 after working as a
pharmaceutical industry consultant at McKinsey & Co. He drove up
Valeant's revenue sevenfold via a quick succession of takeovers,
including those of Salix Pharmaceuticals and Bausch + Lomb.
The run of acquisitions, however, has left the company with
a long-term debt load of more than $30 billion.
Valeant said it has no significant debts maturing until 2018
and has significant cash flow, most of which will go next year
to reducing debt. Valeant's deleveraging focus is positive, said
credit rating service Moody's.
Pearson has come under pressure as Valeant's stock price has
fallen from over $260 in early August to near $85 on Tuesday, on
scrutiny over its price mark-ups and allegations about Philidor.
Valeant has denied the allegations, but has not completely
allayed investor concerns as new reports surface of questionable
billing practices at Philidor.
"The past few weeks have been a painful learning experience
for me personally," said Pearson, who sounded tired and at times
stumbled over prepared remarks about the company's missteps.
"One of the consequences of rapid growth is you don't always
take the time to listen to what the broader world outside your
company is saying."
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Bill
Berkrot in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)