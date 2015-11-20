BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
Nov 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Friday that it would host its investor day on Dec. 16 to discuss its financial guidance and business operations.
The Canadian drugmaker has tried to assuage investor concerns after influential short-seller Citron Research in late October alleged that the company had inflated its revenue by using specialty pharmacies.
Since then, Valeant has severed ties with specialty pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services, and said its dermatology business would be hurt in the short term.
Up to Thursday's close, Valeant's U.S.-listed stock had nearly halved since Citron's report on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.