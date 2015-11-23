BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
Nov 23 Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to 9.9 percent, making it the second largest shareholder in the company.
The hedge fund firm previously held a stake of 5.7 percent in the drug maker. (1.usa.gov/1LwwmGG) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
