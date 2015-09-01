Sept 1 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said it has been granted an
exclusive license by AstraZeneca Plc to develop and
commercialize its late-stage experimental psoriasis drug
brodalumab.
The arrangement excludes Japan and certain other Asian
countries where rights are held by Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co
, Valeant said on Tuesday.
Valeant said it will make an up-front payment of $100
million to AstraZeneca, and additional pre-launch milestone
payments of up to $170 million and sales-related milestone
payments of up to $175 million following launch.
Brodalumab belongs to a class of drugs called IL-17
inhibitors that work by blocking a signaling pathway that plays
a key role in inducing and promoting inflammatory diseases.
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the growth
cycle of skin cells is accelerated.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)