NEW YORK, March 8 Embattled drug company Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, whose stock price has tumbled 38
percent this year, is mulling giving board seats to activist
hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, one of its
biggest investors, and two other people, a person familiar with
the matter said.
Stephen Fraidin, a veteran Wall Street lawyer who is now
vice chairman at William Ackman's Pershing Square, is expected
to join Valeant's 12-member board, two people familiar with the
matter said.
The company is also expected to give a seat to Fredric
Eshelman, a long-time pharma industry executive, as well as one
other person, adding a total of three new directors, the sources
said. The company was not immediately available to comment.
The move comes after a particularly rocky few weeks for
Valeant when the company said it would restate its earnings, saw
its chief executive return from a lengthy sick leave, postponed
a scheduled earnings and acknowledged the country's top
securities regulator is investigating the company.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Carl O'Donnell; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)