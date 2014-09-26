(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot
Sept 25 Hedge fund ValueAct Capital said on
Thursday it would return to the board of directors of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which is pursuing a
hostile takeover offer for Allergan Inc, and that it
planned to increase its stake in the company.
Valeant shares rose more than 3 percent.
ValueAct Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ubben said in a
statement that once he is on the board, he would work with
Valeant on its $53 billion acquisition of Allergan, a deal whose
certainty he has previously questioned.
Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management, which owns
nearly 10 percent of Allergan, made a bid in April for the Botox
maker. Allergan has consistently rejected the offer and
questioned the company's business methods, saying it relies too
much on acquisitions for growth and cuts research and
development too deeply.
ValueAct, which owned 5.7 percent of Valeant as of June 30,
had a seat on the company's board until May, when its
representative, Mason Morfit, stepped down to devote time to the
fund's largest holding, Microsoft Corp.
"They're basically saying: 'We're back on the board and
looking to increase our position,'" said analyst Umer Raffat of
investment research firm ISI Group. "I think both those things
are going to be perceived very positively by people who have
questioned Valeant's business model."
Ubben in August expressed some concerns about the hostile
bid for Allergan, telling Reuters that while he still liked the
it, a drawn-out battle to control the company would come at too
high of a cost for Valeant if it lost other opportunities.
Other investors had also said that they wanted to see more
signs that the legal battles Allergan had mounted would not
delay the deal well into 2015.
Since then, Allergan and Valeant settled one of the
lawsuits, although another insider trading case in federal court
in California has continued. Allergan also agreed to set a Dec.
18 date for a shareholders meeting.
Pershing Square, led by activist investor William Ackman,
has asked for the meeting as part of a group of investors
representing 35 percent of the company's shares and is seeking
to name new board members at Allergan.
Shares of Valeant, which is ValueAct's second
largest-holding, were up 3.2 percent at $127.93 in afternoon New
York Stock Exchange trading. Allergan dipped 0.4 percent to
$175.61.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Von Ahn)