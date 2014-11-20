UPDATE 1-UBS faces French trial over long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Adds detail on charges against UBS)
Nov 20 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it may buy back up to $2 billion in senior notes, shares and other securities.
The company said the buyback program will begin on Nov. 21 and will replace its current securities repurchase program, which ends on the same day. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Adds detail on charges against UBS)
* Gazit Globe provides further update on First Capital Realty Inc. (“FCR”) share sale
* MRC Global Inc - CEO Andrew R. Lane's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus. $3.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mknrbh) Further company coverage: