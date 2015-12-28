Dec 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said a group of company executives will take over in an interim capacity, until CEO Michael Pearson returns from medical leave.

Pearson will be on a medical leave of absence, effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Pearson was hospitalized with a "severe case of pneumonia" on Friday and is receiving treatment, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Valeant's board has created an "office of the Chief Executive Officer", which will include general counsel Robert Chai-Onn, company group chairman Ari Kellen, and chief financial officer Robert Rosiello. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)