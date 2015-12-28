BRIEF-SES signs capacity deals with Gogo
* Gogo secures capacity on 12 transponders across two SES satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Dec 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said a group of company executives will take over in an interim capacity, until CEO Michael Pearson returns from medical leave.
Pearson will be on a medical leave of absence, effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Pearson was hospitalized with a "severe case of pneumonia" on Friday and is receiving treatment, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
Valeant's board has created an "office of the Chief Executive Officer", which will include general counsel Robert Chai-Onn, company group chairman Ari Kellen, and chief financial officer Robert Rosiello. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Gogo secures capacity on 12 transponders across two SES satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 5 ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.