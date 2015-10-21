NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Valeant bonds dropped as much as 12
points on Wednesday after an explosive report from a
short-seller accused the company of fraudulently inflating its
revenue numbers.
Valeant blasted the "erroneous" report but investors were
already racing for the exits, sending its 7.5% 2021s down 12
points to a cash price of 90.5, according to MarketAxess.
Other bonds from the Canadian pharma company were down
between 4 and 10 points on the report from short-selling firm
Citron Research.
The report also hit other bonds across the pharma sector.
Endo International, for example, saw its paper down 4-5 points.
Citron alleged that Valeant used specialty pharmacies to
create "phantom sales" of its products or push more product
through distribution channels than sales would
warrant.
"Everybody is going to question how good the numbers really
were," said Darren Hughes, a high-yield portfolio manager at
Invesco, who owns Valeant bonds.
"But until we get more information from the company, it is
going to be hard to make a judgment call."
Valeant raised US$10.1bn-equivalent in the European and US
high-yield bond markets in March to finance its acquisition of
Salix, one of the largest junk-rated bond issues ever.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)