Sept 28 All 18 Democratic members of a U.S.
House of Representatives committee on Monday urged their
chairman to subpoena Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc to force it to provide documents related to
"massive" price increases for two of its heart drugs.
Valeant shares fell more than 13 percent in
afternoon trading amid a 6 percent decline for the biotech
sector. Shares of many pharmaceutical companies have fallen
sharply in the past week, after Democratic presidential hopeful
Hillary Clinton blasted big increases in drug prices.
The members of the House Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform also requested that Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a
Republican, invite Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael
Pearson to testify at a hearing next week.
That meeting was called to hear testimony from the CEO of
privately held Turing Pharmaceuticals, whose own company has
been widely criticized for a more than 5,000 percent increase in
the price of its Daraprim treatment for a dangerous parasitic
infection.
