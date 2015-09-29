(Adds Chaffetz, 8th paragraph)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
Sept 28 Democratic lawmakers on Monday attacked
"massive" price increases of two heart drugs by Canada's
Valeant, fueling a rout in drugmaker shares on worries of a
government and insurer clampdown on U.S. drug prices.
All 18 Democratic members of the House of Representatives
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform urged their
chairman to subpoena Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
and force it to provide documents relating to
price increases of 212 percent for Isuprel and 525 percent for
Nitropress. Valeant boosted the prices immediately after buying
the heart drugs last February.
Shares of Valeant tumbled 16.5 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange, and other pharmaceutical company shares also slid.
Investors are worried that the drug industry faces a moment of
reckoning for steep price hikes for both new and older
medicines.
Shares of many pharmaceutical companies have slumped since
2016 Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton last week
proposed ways for the government to prevent "profiteering" by
the industry.
The slump in Valeant shares on Monday hit hedge funds run by
activist investors Bill Ackman, John Paulson and Jeffrey
Ubben.
Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, owns
nearly 5.76 percent of Valeant, which partnered with Ackman last
year in a failed bid to acquire Botox-maker Allergan Plc
.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index sank 6 percent, while the
ARCA Pharmaceuticals Index of large drugmakers dropped 3.5
percent. AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly & Co and Gilead
Sciences Inc were among the hardest hit.
The Democratic House members also urged panel Chairman Jason
Chaffetz, a Republican, to invite Valeant Chief Executive
Michael Pearson to testify at a hearing next week. That would
put Pearson in the same hot seat as Martin Shkreli, chief
executive of privately held Turing Pharmaceuticals, who has
already been called to testify.
Chaffetz said Monday evening that he had not yet read the
letter from the Democrats. "I'm going to take a look at it, but
I haven't yet read it," he told Reuters outside the Capitol.
Tiny Turing has been widely criticized for a price hike of
more than 5,000 percent for its Daraprim treatment for a
dangerous parasitic infection, to $750 per pill from the
original price of $13.50. Turing said last week that it roll
back the price, but only said that it would be below $750.
Clinton on Monday called on Turing to roll back the price to
the original $13.50 per pill.
"It just makes people more nervous that you are going to see
Michael Pearson sitting next to Martin Shkreli," said Evercore
ISI analyst Umer Raffat.
Pearson has built Valeant into one of the world's largest
drugmakers through a series of acquisitions. His business model
has featured price hikes and deep cuts in research spending.
Officials at Valeant could not be immediately reached for
comment on the requests for a subpoena.
"A BIG FLUSH"
U.S. biotech stock valuations have been falling since they
peaked in mid-July.
"The sector was overvalued and today we're seeing a big
flush," said Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of the StockDoc
Partners healthcare fund. He said the decline was exacerbated by
trading in exchange traded funds, which hold a basket of stocks
and tend to track a particular stock index. "We're seeing the
negative side of investing in ETFs."
Clinton last week unveiled a plan that includes a $250
monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs. It
would allow the Medicare plan for the elderly to negotiate drug
pricing and permit Americans to buy drugs more cheaply from
other countries.
On Monday, she suggested in a Facebook posting that large
drugmakers should help increase competition among generic drugs
by investing in their production when there is only one
manufacturer.
Industry experts are skeptical that Clinton, if elected,
could overcome tremendous Republican opposition to such measures
in Congress. But her high-profile focus on the issue is expected
to embolden efforts by health insurers, doctors' groups and
others to pressure drugmakers.
"(Stock) selling hasn't really stopped since Hillary Clinton
made her comments last week," said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio
manager with Gabelli funds. "The Democratic committee members
would certainly continue that trend that Hillary started."
