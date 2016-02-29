Feb 29 Shares in embattled drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 9 percent
on Monday a day after the company said its chief executive
officer had returned from medical leave, canceled the release of
fourth-quarter earnings, and withdrew 2016 financial guidance.
Valeant shares traded at $73.43 in New York, down $7.30 and
were not far from a 52-week low of $69.34 on Nov. 18.
The stock has been see-sawing for the past month, often
gaining or losing 5 percent or more in intraday trading, as
speculation has swirled about its future.
The timing of the return of CEO Michael Pearson had been
unknown after suffering from severe pneumonia, and there was
speculation on Wall Street on whether he would return at all.
The full outcome of its board investigation into the
relationship with pharmacy Philidor RX Services, now terminated,
is still unknown.
Investors have questioned how the company will regain sales
of many dermatological products that Philidor sold, and do not
know the terms of a new distribution agreement with Walgreens
Boots Alliance Inc.
Last week the company said it would restate earnings to
reflect preliminary findings from the board review, adding that
it should have accounted for $58 million of revenue later than
it did. It also said it would delay filing its quarterly results
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and had set Monday
for releasing unaudited results to Wall Street. A conference
call to discuss quarterly earnings was also canceled.
On Sunday night, the company canceled the Monday
presentation, withdrew its financial outlook for 2016 and said
its CEO had returned from a two-month medical leave attributed
to severe pneumonia. The company also gave the post of chairman
to board member Robert Ingram.
Wall Street analysts said they were encouraged by the CEO's
return, but that the delays were a negative for the stock.
"While we do not anticipate this process will be lengthy,
the earnings delay and the guidance withdrawal are nonetheless
unfortunate, given ongoing controversies in the story," JP
Morgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a research note.
Shares have not closed above $100 since Jan. 6, far from
their high of $263.70 on Aug. 5, 2015.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)