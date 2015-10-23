(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show that one lawsuit
has been filed, not two; drops reference to Goldberg Law in
paragraph 4)
Oct 23 A shareholder class action lawsuit was
filed against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
after influential shortseller Citron Research alleged
the Canadian drugmaker used specialty pharmacies to create
"phantom sales".
Valeant shares have lost more than a quarter of their value
since Citron published its report on Wednesday.
Valeant moved to reassure investors on Thursday by saying it
would respond to the allegations on an investor call on Monday.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Fown LLP announced the lawsuit and
seeks class action status on behalf of buyers of the company's
stock between Feb 23 to Oct 20.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)