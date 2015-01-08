BRIEF-Everbridge prices follow-on public offering
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
Jan 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday that it expected in 2015 to reap revenue of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion and cash earnings of $10.10 to $10.40 per share, exceeding last year's results.
Analysts on average estimated $10.05 in cash earnings, or adjusted profit, and $9.03 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Valeant had previously targeted $10 in cash earnings per share and $9.1 billion in revenue. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
LONDON, April 6 The party drug ketamine can have powerful beneficial effects on severely depressed patients who have struggled for years to recover, and the drug should be developed responsibly as a psychiatric medicine, British experts said on Thursday.