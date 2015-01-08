BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will focus its acquisition strategy on smaller, private companies in 2015, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Thursday.
Valeant, whose hostile bid for Allergan Inc failed last year, has no interest in paying for acquisitions with its stock, which the company sees as undervalued, Pearson said on a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's outlook. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.