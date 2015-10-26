UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 26 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it would set up an ad hoc committee to look into allegations about the company's association with specialty pharmacy distributor Philidor.
The company's link to the drug distributor and its option to buy Philidor came under scrutiny after a New York Times report said that drugmakers were using specialty drug distributors to overcome barriers to raising prices.
Valeant also added that a board review found the company was in compliance with the law on revenue recognition from drugs sold through Philidor. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017