(Adds details, updates shares)
Oct 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Monday it would set up an ad hoc
committee to look into allegations related to the company's
association with specialty pharmacy distributor Philidor.
Valeant, whose U.S.-listed shares were down 14 percent in
premarket trading, also said a board review had found that the
company was in compliance with the law on revenue recognition
from drugs sold through Philidor.
Valeant's link to Philidor and its option to buy the company
came under scrutiny after a New York Times report said that
Valeant and other drugmakers were using specialty drug
distributors to circumvent barriers to raising prices.
Valeant said last week it would address the allegations in
detail on a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday.
In a statement ahead of the call, Valeant said that net
sales recognized through Philidor represented about 7 percent of
its total consolidated net revenue of $2.79 billion for the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
The drugmaker received a subpoena from U.S. prosecutors on
Oct. 14 seeking details on its patient assistance programs, drug
pricing and distribution practices.
Valeant also said on Monday it had added Mason Morfit, the
president of hedge fund ValueAct Capital, to its board.
ValueAct is Valeant's fourth-biggest shareholder, with a
stake of about 4.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Up to Friday's close of $116.16, Valeant's shares had lost
nearly 35 percent of their value since the company received the
federal subpoena.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)