Feb 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is expected to restate its earnings after an internal review that likely concerns sales of its drugs to specialty pharmacy Philidor Rx Services, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Valeant cut ties with Philidor in October after it was revealed Philidor used aggressive tactics to try to increase insurer reimbursement, mostly for dermatology drugs to help the Canadian drugmaker inflate revenue. (bit.ly/1mTDt79) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)