BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
NEW YORK, March 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said on Tuesday that the company's business is "not operating on all cylinders" but that it is addressing lower growth and will work with banks as it nears a technical default.
Pearson, in his first address to investors since returning to the helm of the company, said that the first quarter fell short as dermatology and opthalmology prescriptions had lower than expected demand.
It also had negative impact from foreign exchange and changed the way it accounts for taxes.
The company said it plans to pay down $1.7 billion in debt this year. It will start working with banks next week it said as it trips debt covenants by missing a filing deadline with regulators of today for its annual report. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors