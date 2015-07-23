(Adds interview with CEO)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, July 23 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by
strength in its U.S. dermatology business, and its shares hit a
record high.
The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue
forecasts to reflect sales of its new irritable bowel syndrome
drug, Xifaxan.
U.S. regulators approved Xifaxan, also known as rifaximin,
in May. Valeant acquired the drug with its $11 billion purchase
of Salix earlier this year.
Valeant said it expected 2015 revenue of $10.7 billion to
$11.1 billion, up from its prior outlook of $10.4 billion to
10.6 billion. It also raised its profit forecast to between
$11.50 and $11.80 per share, excluding special items, from a
prior range of $10.90 to $11.20.
Valeant shares were up more than 5.5 percent at C$329.43 in
afternoon Toronto trading after touching a record high of
C$330.69.
Under Chief Executive Michael Pearson, Valeant has grown
rapidly through acquisitions, which included dermatology
products such as sunscreen and anti-aging products.
Long-term debt has nearly doubled this year to just above
$30 billion as of June 30.
In an interview, Pearson reiterated Valeant's commitment to
reduce its leveraged ratio to less than four times adjusted
pro-forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization by the end of 2016 from the current multiple of
about 5.5.
Pearson said he expected improved sales from Salix as well
as future acquisitions to help reduce debt levels.
"Once we get the (Salix) inventory levels down, which will
happen later this year, we'll earn a lot more on the bottom
line," Pearson said. "We have plenty of fire power to start to
make inroads on our debt."
On Thursday, Valeant said it was acquiring Commonwealth
Laboratories Inc's Canadian and U.S. business.
Valeant said last week it would buy Egypt's largest
drugmaker, Amoun Pharmaceutical, for about $800 million. It
expects the deal to close by the fourth quarter and immediately
contribute to earnings.
The second-quarter net loss attributable to the company was
$53 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with year-earlier
net income of $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share.
Excluding one-time items, earnings of $2.56 per share
exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $2.46, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $2.73 billion, above analysts' expectations
of $2.54 billion.
(With additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Narottam
Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von
Ahn)