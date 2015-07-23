July 23 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc reported a 34 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its dermatology
business in the United States.
Net loss attributable to the company was $53 million, or 15
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared
with net profit of $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was
$2.56 per share.
Revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.04 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)