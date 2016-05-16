BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it would make available to all hospitals in the United States an enhanced rebate program to reduce the price of its heart drugs Nitropress and Isuprel.
All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10 percent, with rebates totaling 20 percent, 30 percent or 40 percent based on volume purchased during a quarter for hospitals that buy in large volumes, Valeant said.
The Canadian drugmaker, which acknowledged aggressive pricing practices during a U.S. congressional probe, said earlier this month that it had formed a committee to oversee drug pricing policies. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: