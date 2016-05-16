May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it would make available to all hospitals in the United States an enhanced rebate program to reduce the price of its heart drugs Nitropress and Isuprel.

All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10 percent, with rebates totaling 20 percent, 30 percent or 40 percent based on volume purchased during a quarter for hospitals that buy in large volumes, Valeant said.

The Canadian drugmaker, which acknowledged aggressive pricing practices during a U.S. congressional probe, said earlier this month that it had formed a committee to oversee drug pricing policies. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)