PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it signed a deal to distribute its skin and eye products at a discount in more than 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc retail pharmacy locations.
The drugmaker, which has been accused of price gouging, said prices of the skin and eye products would be reduced by 10 percent. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTREAL, DETROIT March 29 Ford Motor Co will announce on Thursday production of a new engine in the Canadian province of Ontario, two sources familiar with the matter said, in an investment that would boost Canada's auto industry after years of job losses to Mexico and the United States.