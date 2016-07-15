July 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's experimental drug to treat the skin disorder
psoriasis carries several potential risks that are challenging
to assess due to limited controlled data, a preliminary review
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The review comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside
experts who will advise the FDA on whether the drug should be
approved. The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of its
advisory panels but typically does so.
Some patients in clinical trials committed suicide and the
agency said no risk management strategy will completely
eliminate the risk of suicide and suicidal thoughts seen with
the drug, broadalumab.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)