Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has fielded unsolicited interest in its core assets from potential buyers and although the company is not actively shopping them, it will consider all offers, Chief Executive Joe Papa said on Tuesday.

Papa declined to comment on whether he had received interest in a takeover of Valeant since assuming the helm in May. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)