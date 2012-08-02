BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
(In U.S. figures unless noted)
Aug 2 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International reported a second-quarter net loss on Thursday as operating costs and interest expenses outpaced higher product sales.
The net loss was $21.6 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $56.4 million, or 17 cents a share, the year earlier.
Revenue rose 35 percent to $820.1 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.