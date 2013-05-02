May 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, reported a bigger first-quarter loss as expenses rose due to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

The company's net loss widened to $27.5 million, or 9 cents per share, from $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, amounted to $1.30 per share.