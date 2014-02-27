GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mark time, waiting for clearer view on U.S. rates
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
Feb 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's largest listed drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss, mainly driven by its acquisition of contact lens maker Bausch+ Lomb Holdings Inc.
Valeant posted net income attributable to the company of $123.8 million, or 36 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $89.1 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $732 million, or $2.15 per share.
SEOUL, March 15 South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl