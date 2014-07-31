July 31 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which is trying to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc, said net income rose nearly 12-fold, boosted by strong sales at its Bausch & Lomb lens business.

Net income attributable to Valeant rose to $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $10.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $2.04 billion from $1.09 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)