June 7 Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, which is under scrutiny for business and
accounting practices, posted a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by the acquisitions of Salix Pharmaceuticals and
certain assets of Dendreon Corp.
Net loss attributable to the company was $373.7 million, or
$1.08 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a profit of $97.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
earlier. (bit.ly/1Zu6unQ)
Valeant's revenue rose to $2.37 billion from $2.17 billion.
The troubled drugmaker filed its 2015 financial report in
late April, allaying concerns about a possible default on its
debt of more than $30 billion.
The company missed an original March 15 deadline, citing an
in-house review of its accounting practices. The probe found
problems dating back to 2014.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)