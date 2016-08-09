Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly
revenue, mainly due to faltering sales in its dermatology
business.
The net loss attributable to the company rose to $302.3
million, or 88 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30 from $53 million, or 15 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell to $2.42 billion from $2.73 billion.
Valeant's stock came under siege last year when questions
about the company's business and accounting practices spooked
investors. The stock has lost nearly 90 percent of its value
since hitting a record high of $253.57 last August.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)