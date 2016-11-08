Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to faltering sales, and cut its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares tumbled more than 10 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
The company said it expects 2016 total revenue of $9.55 billion-$9.65 billion, down from its previous forecast of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion.
Valeant said it expected adjusted earnings of $5.30-$5.50 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $6.60-$7.00.
The company recorded a net loss attributable to Valeant of $1.22 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $49.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.05 billion in the latest quarter.
Revenue fell to $2.48 billion from $2.79 billion.
Valeant, which has debt of more than $30 billion, said last week it was in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.