By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 9 Six weeks before Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc revealed plans to
reorganize and pay down debt, similar ideas to improve the
drugmaker's fortunes were discussed at a private shareholder
dinner attended by top investor and board member William Ackman,
according to a source who participated.
Bank of America hosted the June 29 event, billed as Valeant:
a Bull/Bear dinner, at the Lincoln Ristorante in Manhattan,
according to two people who saw the invitation.
Nearly two dozen mutual and hedge fund managers came to dine
and brainstorm on Valeant, according to the source, who was not
at liberty to speak publicly about it.
While Ackman had things to say, he came mostly to let others
discuss their concerns, attending largely in "listen only mode,"
the source said.
Small dinners at which fund managers discuss the pros and
cons of an investment bet are common on Wall Street. But one
Wall Street analyst questioned the propriety of a private
investor event with a board member before Valeant was due to
release quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
Valeant's conduct is under particular scrutiny as it seeks
to clean up an image tarnished by federal investigations into
its drug pricing and accounting practices that cut its share
price by more than 90 percent in one year.
The event was first disclosed by Wells Fargo analyst David
Maris, a long-time critic of Valeant, in a note to clients on
Monday. Maris did not attend and could not provide details.
Company officials cannot share material information about
their business with a select group of investors, and are
expected to not discuss significant issues in the so-called
"quiet period" several weeks before they report earnings.
Bank of America told invitees that Ackman would attend. He
is often a draw in investment circles and is an influential
director on Valeant's board.
Ackman's $12 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management is Valeant's biggest investor and owns 21.6 million
shares or 6.3 percent of the company.
He came to the Bank of America event both as an owner and a
board member, the person who attended the dinner said.
The discussion focused on major challenges facing Valeant.
In particular, investors said the company must avert the
possibility of defaulting on its more than $30 billion in debt,
the person said. The possibility of a default has been looming
since March and is often discussed among investors.
The investors also raised more specific changes such as
replacing longtime investor and public relations chief Laurie
Little and making sure that Chief Executive Joseph Papa
communicated better during quarterly conference calls with
investors than his predecessor, the source said. Papa did not
attend the meeting, the source added.
Valeant on Tuesday said it would sell billions of dollars of
non-core assets and could accept buyout offers for its main
businesses as it seeks to restore investor trust. Its shares
rose more than 24 percent.
On Monday, Valeant announced new leadership for several key
businesses, and said Little was stepping down from the company.
During a call with investors on Tuesday, Maris asked Papa
about the evening, saying a Valeant board member held a dinner
where selected Valeant owners were able to discuss things,
adding that this sounded like "the same old Valeant" to him.
"I don't know the specifics so it would be speculation and I
don't want to add to that," Papa said in response.
Bank of America representatives and Laurie Little did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
