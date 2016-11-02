PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was sued on Wednesday on behalf of investors in Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc, which it bought last year for $1 billion, over its alleged failure to successfully market the female libido pill Addyi.
According to a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court, Valeant neglected its obligations to market Addyi and priced the drug at $800 per month, twice as high as the market could bear. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.