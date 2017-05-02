French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
LAVAL, Quebec May 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, weighed down by debt from years of acquisitions, is on pace to meeting its target of repaying $5 billion in debt between August, 2016 and February, 2018, Chief Executive Joe Papa told shareholders on Tuesday.
Repayment is expected to come from asset sale proceeds and free cash flow, and the company has earlier announced sales that will generate up-front proceeds of $2.35 billion. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Laval, Quebec; writing and additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.