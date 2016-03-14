(Corrects to add source in headline)

March 14 * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben to CNBC - Oil could push to $100 by 2019 * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben On Valeant to CNBC - CEO Pearson is the right guy for the job

* ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben On Valeant to CNBC - short-sellers and media dying for another crisis like Enron * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben to CNBC - Spent $100 million on a new investment three weeks ago; currently carrying $3 billion in cash