(Follows alerts)

Dec 16 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said its experimental antifungal drug met the main goals of two late-stage trials.

The company was testing its drug efinaconazole in two late-stage trials, as a treatment for fungal infections of the toenail.

Valeant said the drug was found to be statistically superior to placebo for all primary and secondary study goals.

Valeant shares closed at C$46.51 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)