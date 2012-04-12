(Adds details, link to Factbox; updates shares)
April 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it bought U.S.-based Pedinol Pharmacal Inc,
which specializes in foot disorder treatments, for about $27
million, to complement its existing dermatology business.
Valeant said it acquired the private company for less than
1.5 times sales.
Pedinol had revenue of about $18 million in 2011.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Valeant earnings.
"The Pedinol business will be a strong fit alongside
Valeant's dermatology franchise," Chief Executive Michael
Pearson said in a statement.
Valeant has been on a buying spree across various
geographies in the last four years since Pearson became the CEO.
It said it will buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt
International and Austrian pharmaceutical company Gerot Lannach
last month.
In February the company agreed to buy Eyetech Inc and
Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd.
.
Shares of Valeant, which has a market cap of $15.7 billion,
were trading up 24 Canadian cents at C$52.96 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
