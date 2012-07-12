July 12 Battery maker Valence Technology Inc
said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy to
boost liquidity and focus on its core lithium phosphate
business.
The company said it was negotiating a debtor-in-possession
(DIP) credit facility, which would be used to meet working
capital and other operational needs.
Valence makes rechargeable lithium-ion magnesium phosphate
batteries that are used in hybrid and electric vehicles,
scooters, yachts and forklifts.
The company, which reported sales of $44.4 million in
financial year 2012, listed assets of $31.5 million and
liabilities of $82.6 million, as of March 31.
Valence, which expects to complete restructuring this year,
is being advised by Streusand, Landon & Ozburn on the
bankruptcy.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $110
million, closed at 65 cents on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
The case is In re: Valence Technology Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Western District of Texas, No. 12-11580.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)