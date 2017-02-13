TOKYO Feb 13 Tired of the usual box of
chocolates? Try a bug cocktail or a caramel creepy crawly for
Valentine's Day.
A Tokyo bar on Sunday offered courageous couples and curious
gourmets a special menu of desserts and drinks made with insects
ahead of Tuesday's holiday.
"They are crispy like the skin of walnuts and go pretty well
with chocolate," Sayumi Makino, 20, told Reuters Television at
the Duranbar in central Tokyo.
The menu ranged from a cranberry and water bug cocktail to
caramelized worms with almonds and cashews. The whipped cream on
some desserts included the internal fluids of giant Thai water
bugs, known for their sweet taste.
While insects can be found in some regional cuisines, bugs
are not a common menu item across Japan.
Yuta Shinohara, a university student who organised the bug
cocktail night, said he wanted to promote an alternative food
culture.
"I love insects and I think it's really fun to eat them," he
said, adding they were a sustainable food source too.
Insects can be a rich source of fat, protein, vitamins,
fibre and minerals, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO).
The composition of unsaturated omega-3 and six fatty acids
in mealworms is comparable to that in fish and higher than in
beef and pork, it says.
Globally, at least 2 billion people eat insects and more
than 1,900 species have been used for food, according to the
FAO, which said entomophagy could play a key role in food
security and environmental protection.
