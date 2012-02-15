(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Kathleen Kingsbury
NEW YORK Feb 15 With a flurry of
Valentine's Day marriage proposals over, it could be time for
new fiancees to take a financial reality check.
Four million Americans got engaged on Tuesday, as estimated
by an American Express survey released in January. Unromantic as
it may seem, everyone needs a frank conversation about finances
before they walk down the aisle, including one that touches on
whether or not to sign a prenuptial agreement.
"All marriages terminate, whether it is in divorce or
death," says Patricia Annino, a Boston-based attorney and estate
planner. "Signing a prenuptial agreement is assurance your
assets go where you want them to."
Money issues are one of the most commonly cited reasons for
marital strife. So, adding a candid financial assessment to
one's wedding to-do list might go a long way toward minimizing
disagreements down the road.
WHO SHOULD SIGN A PRENUP
A common misconception about prenups is that they only apply
if one partner brings in significantly more assets to a
marriage, or in the case of May-December romances, where there's
a wide age gap. But they should also be considered by those
marrying in mid-career, or those remarrying.
"Statistics tell us that couples are marrying later in life,
after they've had careers and separately built their own wealth.
Or people are marrying for the second or third time," says Steve
Hartnett, associate director of education at the American
Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys. "These are the exact
situations where prenups are critical."
Equally important are situations where there are children
from a previous marriage. "Parents will often want to be sure
their children are provided for in case of their death," says
Elaine Morgillo, a certified financial planner in North Andover,
Massachusetts.
For younger couples, prenups are often sought when one
partner stands to receive a large inheritance or holds a stake
in a family business. Morgillo recalls one couple who had never
been married and had similar incomes, but the bride-to-be
expected an inheritance and the groom owned several rental
properties.
"Inheritances aren't always sacred, but she wanted hers
protected and it helps to show intent," Morgillo says. "She knew
he felt the same way about his properties."
GROWING IN POPULARITY
When her boyfriend of six years sat her down on their living
room couch last Valentine's Day, Christen Petitt Hailey thought
she was about to get a vacuum cleaner. Instead, he proposed and
the Tampa, Florida, couple were married last November.
"Before we were married, we came up with an arrangement
where I always covered the mortgage and utilities, and she paid
for groceries or entertainment," says Shaun Hailey, 36, a
mortgage underwriter. "She had slightly less income, so this
division seemed to work out to be the fairest."
Indeed, this kind of ad hoc divvying up is how most modern
couples handle their finances. Many are realizing this might not
be the smartest route, however.
"We like to say marriage vows today have become 'love,
honor, merge your finances,'" says Anthony Fittizzi, a wealth
advisor for U.S. Trust, which recently launched a financial
empowerment program to counsel clients ages 20 to 35. "Couples
don't necessarily take into account issues like the start-up
costs of marriage, insurance, cash management or dividing
property."
Fittizzi's motto: Sign on the bottom line before you say "I
do." Nearly a third of single Americans said they would ask
their significant other for a prenup, according to a February
2010 poll by Harris Interactive. A second poll, by the American
Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, found that 73 percent of divorce
attorneys had seen an increase in prenups signed from 2005 to
2010, with more women initiating the process than ever before.
No doubt the high divorce rate has made prenups more
acceptable, but the economy may be playing a role, too.
"With this uncertain economy, there is more insecurity about
assets," says Arlene Dubin, a New York City attorney and author
of the book "Prenups for Lovers: A Romantic Guide to Prenuptial
Agreements." "Clients see prenups as vital to protecting what
they've built."
MAKING A PRENUP STICK
Prenups generally cover real estate, estate planning,
division of bank accounts, and alimony, in case the marriage
should end. Child custody or support can't be included, and
protecting retirement or pension benefits may require extra
steps. There are also steps that should be taken to ensure that
the prenup holds up in court. These include:
POPPING THE (PRENUP) QUESTION EARLY
Many lovebirds might find asking their betrothed to sign a
prenup awkward, but waiting until the last minute can backfire.
"You shouldn't be bringing it up in the limo on the way to the
church," says Evan Sussman, a Beverly Hills-based divorce
attorney. "From a legal standpoint, you don't want the other
person to be able to claim duress later." Sussman recommends the
subject be broached before wedding invitations go out, or at
least several weeks before the event.
AVOIDING FINANCIAL INFIDELITY
Prenups aren't for every couple, but considering one often
brings forth key financial questions that bring more honesty
into a marriage. A 2010 poll by the non-profit CESI Debt
Solutions found 80 percent of spouses spent money their partner
didn't know about.
Some attorneys recommend asking for a credit report. At the
very least, Dubin says, "You need a line-by-line statement of
assets and liabilities so you can deal with the ramifications."
Student loans, credit card balances, and IRS liens are some of
the debts a spouse can later be held responsible for.
Still, Dubin says, "Before you start this process, prepare
yourself for whatever may come. And know at what point you'd
have to walk away." The same, of course, goes for asking for a
prenup and having your partner turn you down.
RETAINING SEPARATE LAWYERS
A second means to challenge a prenup in court is if the
couple are not represented by separate attorneys. This is to
guarantee that one spouse, usually the less-wealthy partner, is
not taken advantage of.
"Imagine if Mark Zuckerberg wanted to marry his housekeeper
who didn't speak English and he insisted she sign a prenup,"
Hartnett says. "Having a competent lawyer on both sides of the
table means each party gets a fair agreement."
That said, when choosing legal representation, be sure the
attorney you choose understands this is the start of a marriage,
not the end.
"When a lawyer is overly adversarial, it can lead to a lot
of distrust and 'do you love me' questions," says Cicily Maton,
partner at the Chicago firm Aequus Wealth Management. "You
should choose an advocate, but do your due diligence about their
style."
Of course, prenuptial agreements can always be renegotiated
as a marriage evolves. "The first draft can always be torn up,"
says Ginita Wall, a San Diego-based certified financial planner.
"I had one set of clients on the sixth iteration of their prenup
when they decided to divorce."
For the Haileys, being engaged meant much financial
discussion. They chose in marriage to keep all their finances
separate, including their tax filings. They didn't opt for a
prenup, but "getting it all out on the table upfront means no
surprises," Shaun Hailey says.
Instead, he says, "We can concentrate on saving for the
important things, like a honeymoon."
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)