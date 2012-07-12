MILAN, July 12 Italian fashion house Valentino said on Thursday it had been acquired by a leading Qatari investor for an undisclosed amount, one of the most prominent purchases of a European top fashion brand by an emerging market investor.

In a statement, Valentino said Mayhoola for Investments, backed by an unnamed leading Quatari investor, had acquired full ownership of Valentino Fashion Group SpA, up until now controlled by London-based private equity fund Permira. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)